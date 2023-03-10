Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

‘Our hearts are broken’: Veteran firefighter killed while battling wildfire

Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed Thursday while fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County.(Town of Haysi)
By Brandon Robinson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) – A firefighter was killed while battling a wildfire in southwest Virginia, officials said.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed Thursday evening while fighting a 15-acre wildfire in Buchanan County.

Wood was a seven-year veteran of the Virginia Department of Forestry. He also was the fire chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department and was the vice mayor for the town of Haysi.

“Our hearts are broken this morning, our Chief Rocky Wood has been called home,” the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. “We ask that everyone please pray for his family and for our fire department.”

Before he joined the Virginia Department of Forestry, Wood worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

“Today our hearts are broken as we send our sincere condolences to Rocky’s family, friends and fellow colleagues during this difficult time,” said State Forester Rob Farrell in a news release.

Forestry officials said an investigation is underway to figure out exactly what happened.

The fire was contained as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Gene Scott Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Lynn Benedetti.
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Another Tri-State restaurant closes in 2023.
Mainstrasse restaurant announces closing: ‘Too difficult for us to maintain our values’
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Hamilton Assistant Director of Engineering Allen Messer says they are in the early phase with...
Resident concerned North Hamilton Crossing Project will impact cemetery
Elwood Jones is released on bond after almost three decades on death row on Saturday, January...
Hamilton County prosecutors lose bid to put Elwood Jones back on death row
A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan were four Americans where shot and taken...
Tip led to remote shack where abducted Americans were held
Why you might want to avoid these parts of the Ohio River, Mill Creek
An adult is facing charges following a fight between parents and students at Riverview East...
Adult arrested after fight involving students, parents at CPS school: court docs