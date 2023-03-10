Outporing of support for Wyoming boy’s family on first birthday since his passing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Community members came together Thursday night to honor Brayden Otten, who died last year, on what would have been his 14th birthday.

He was known in Wyoming as a student who loved playing baseball and the violin—and for persevering in spite of the heart condition he was born with that would ultimately claim his life.

“He had this beautiful light that he would bring to the room despite all of the challenges that he had with his health,” family friend Amy Cielak said Thursday.

Otten went to Cincinnati Children’s for what a routine procedure in May 2022 expecting to come home that night. He died 86 days later.

The Wyoming community has come together to honor him and support his parents since his passing. Blue ribbons and hearts serve as an ever-present reminder of Otten’s legacy.

“In this community,” Cielak said, “we show up for one another, through our celebrations and through our hardship. It’s just what we do here in Wyoming.”

Among the many signs of support is a viral Facebook post asking for donations of $39 dollars to Brave Like Me in Otten’s honor.

Brave Like Me is a nonprofit foundation created by the Otten family to help children battling complex medical conditions.

As of this writing, the foundation has received more than $10,000 in donations.

“We can’t take away the pain of the loss of someone that this community loved, and especially for his family,” Cielak said. “But if we can show his family, just in some solidarity, just in some visual way, that we were thinking about them, we hope that would lift their spirits just a little bit.”

