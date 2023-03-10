Plant library opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A bookshelf filled with vegetables, legumes and houseplants hopes to inspire Northside residents to grow and share their food.

The new plant library is located near the Mad Anthony Street and Knowlton Street intersections.

Ellie Mae Mitchell is a Northside mother, farmer and horticulturist who opened the plant library in late February.

She says the idea was planted in her mind two years ago.

“It may have been a Reddit thing, but it always stuck with me,” recalls Mitchell. “Northside has a lot of community-driven activism. We have a free bench over by Mobo. We have a free fridge at 3rd Way; they help to run a lot of free food programs, and what was missing was a free plant area. So, the perfect cabinet came up, and it kind of manifested itself.”

After getting the cabinet from a dumpster dive, Mitchell decided to dress it up with signs and some plants and herbs from her own garden. The concept quickly took off to include items like beans, corn and even grains.

“This seed box has been filled and emptied multiple times just in the last few weeks that it’s been open,” says Mitchell. “It’s all about sharing resources and community-led activism. Especially at such a time when food security can be scary.”

The plant library is a give-and-take initiative other Northside residents like Brett Copeland say they want to see more of.

“My wife and I definitely keep an eye out for that kind of stuff, we definitely like to know where our food comes from and what’s in it,” says Copeland. “Really the only way I feel like you can do that in today’s world is to grow it yourself and see it from beginning to end.”

Mitchell invites anyone who may have extra seeds or plant clippings they don’t want to bring them here as well.

She says she is looking forward to adding another cabinet to the library that will hold larger plants like shrubs and even trees when the weather gets warmer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.