Resident concerned North Hamilton Crossing Project will impact cemetery

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The North Hamilton Crossing Project aims to relieve some of the traffic in the area, but one resident has concerns that the proposal will impact a nearby cemetery.

The project has been in discussion for more than 20 years. The hope is to build a new bridge across the Great Miami River and a new railroad overpass.

Courtney Carmack lives in Hamilton. She says some of the proposed routes will affect part of the Greenwood Cemetery.

“Three of the proposal routes still affect 0.5 acres of the cemetery,” claims Carmack. “Where these proposals are, I’m not confident in the feedback that I’m getting that those cemetery plots are not going to be affected. I have nine, and maybe even more, family members buried where this is going to be butt up against.”

Hamilton Assistant Director of Engineering Allen Messer says they are in the early phase with 16 routes being proposed for the project.

Messer explains that while some of the proposals go along the Greenwood Cemetery, he does not think any graves will have to be relocated.

“We are hoping to get the routes down to two or three here this spring that will be studied, and there are some that go along the cemetery, but we do not envision having to relocate graves as a result of the project,” Messer stated.

March 12 is the last day for residents to voice their opinions on the current proposals before the next step in the process.

