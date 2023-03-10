Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Resident concerned North Hamilton Crossing Project will impact cemetery

Resident concerned North Hamilton Crossing Project will impact cemetery
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The North Hamilton Crossing Project aims to relieve some of the traffic in the area, but one resident has concerns that the proposal will impact a nearby cemetery.

The project has been in discussion for more than 20 years. The hope is to build a new bridge across the Great Miami River and a new railroad overpass.

Courtney Carmack lives in Hamilton. She says some of the proposed routes will affect part of the Greenwood Cemetery.

“Three of the proposal routes still affect 0.5 acres of the cemetery,” claims Carmack. “Where these proposals are, I’m not confident in the feedback that I’m getting that those cemetery plots are not going to be affected. I have nine, and maybe even more, family members buried where this is going to be butt up against.”

Hamilton Assistant Director of Engineering Allen Messer says they are in the early phase with 16 routes being proposed for the project.

Messer explains that while some of the proposals go along the Greenwood Cemetery, he does not think any graves will have to be relocated.

“We are hoping to get the routes down to two or three here this spring that will be studied, and there are some that go along the cemetery, but we do not envision having to relocate graves as a result of the project,” Messer stated.

March 12 is the last day for residents to voice their opinions on the current proposals before the next step in the process.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Gene Scott Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Lynn Benedetti.
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Another Tri-State restaurant closes in 2023.
Mainstrasse restaurant announces closing: ‘Too difficult for us to maintain our values’
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Amiry, a serval, was found with cocaine in its system during the arrest of its owner in January.
Cincinnati Zoo, Animal CARE release new information on Amiry the ‘cocaine cat’
How soda can tabs are helping Ronald McDonald House families
How soda can tabs are helping Ronald McDonald House families
FILE - Drag performer Poly Tics, right, attends a rally in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, March 2,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill that would ban drag shows in public spaces
Elwood Jones is released on bond after almost three decades on death row on Saturday, January...
Hamilton County prosecutors lose bid to put Elwood Jones back on death row