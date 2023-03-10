Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide

Tens of thousands of dead fish are washing up on southwest Florida beaches due to red tide. (Source: Kyle Lansing / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – Tens of thousands of dead fish are washing up on southwest Florida beaches due to red tide, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A video posted to Facebook by Dawn Workman Lansing showed numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They ranged in size from very small to what appeared to be a goliath grouper, which can weigh up to 800 pounds.

Red tide is a type of harmful algal bloom that occurs when colonies of algae grow out of control and produce toxins that can kill marine life, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Red tide can also cause human illnesses or make the air near the water difficult to breathe.

“It is March and we have a terrible fish kill from red tide going on the Gulf Coast of Florida. From Venice all the way up past St. Pete/Clearwater,” Lansing wrote in her Facebook post alongside the video. “The air quality is so terrible. You can’t go to the beach. Help us the state of Florida. How can we be the best if we can’t breathe, enjoy our beaches or have visitors enjoy them?”

The FWC collects water samples daily to measure concentrations of the red tide organism, called Karenia brevis. On March 8, FWC reported high concentrations of the algae in multiple southwestern counties, including Sarasota County, which includes Venice.

According to the FWC, fish kills and respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide have been reported in multiple counties, including Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Collier and Monroe.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad Johnson has a new job
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Gene Scott Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Lynn Benedetti.
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Another Tri-State restaurant closes in 2023.
Mainstrasse restaurant announces closing: ‘Too difficult for us to maintain our values’
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Hamilton Assistant Director of Engineering Allen Messer says they are in the early phase with...
Resident concerned North Hamilton Crossing Project will impact cemetery
Elwood Jones is released on bond after almost three decades on death row on Saturday, January...
Hamilton County prosecutors lose bid to put Elwood Jones back on death row
A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan were four Americans where shot and taken...
Tip led to remote shack where abducted Americans were held
Why you might want to avoid these parts of the Ohio River, Mill Creek
An adult is facing charges following a fight between parents and students at Riverview East...
Adult arrested after fight involving students, parents at CPS school: court docs