3 patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital

The Christ Hospital
The Christ Hospital(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Increased water testing protocols are in effect at The Christ Hospital in Mt. Auburn after three patients recently tested positive for the presence of Legionella, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Legionella is “a common organism routinely found in the public water supply,” the spokesperson said late Friday.

It isn’t clear whether those patients are diagnosed with Legionnaire’s disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria.

The hospital has not determined where the patients contracted the bacteria. It is currently investigating to identify any potential hospital sources.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have deployed bottled water for use with patient care, staff, and guests while additional water filters are being installed throughout the hospital over the weekend,” the spokesperson said. “We have an extensive water treatment program in place and will continue to adhere to advanced safety protocols and guidelines in coordination with City of Cincinnati Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Health. We continue with normal hospital operations with no interruption to patient care.”

