Decreasing Clouds and Snow Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. For the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at the banks at noon temperatures will reach 40° as the parade begins and the middle 40s by the time it ends. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s. If you’re heading to TQL Stadium for the FC Cincinnati match, it’ll be dry but chilly with temperatures falling from the low 40s at the start of the match to the upper 30s towards the end of the game.

Don’t forget! Daylight Saving Time BEGINS Saturday night into Sunday morning. This means SPRING FORWARD one hour, which also means you lose an hour of sleep. Though we spring forward with time, we fall back with temperatures going into the latter of the weekend.

Moisture moves in late Saturday night and continues Sunday. It’ll be a rain and snow mix as it arrives and continues on Sunday. Both air and ground temperatures will be warmer than freezing and the snowfall will be light so we DO NOT expect big problems. However, some minor accumulation on grassy surfaces can not be ruled out, in an area that has a more persistent mix. The best chance for minor accumulations will be for areas north of the Ohio River. While 1 to possible 2 inches of wet snow maybe possible, you will never really measure that much.

Cool weather continues early next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. Snow flurries will be possible on Monday, but drier conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances increase Thursday evening and lingers into the end of next week.

