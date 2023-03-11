1 person dies in Winton Hills shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting occurred in Winton Hills late Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to the 200 block of Craft Street around 11:15 p.m. and discovered that 21-year-old Ahmyah Stanley was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-3542.

