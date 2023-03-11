Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

‘What the hay?’: Man shocked after winning lottery

David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.
David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.(Iowa Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (Gray News) - An Iowa man says he won a much-needed lottery prize after purchasing a winning a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Iowa Lottery, David Kruger, 47, won the 50th prize of $10,000 while playing the Colossal Crossword scratch game.

“It was kind of a sigh of relief because in June I’m getting hip replacement surgery,” Kruger said.

He said he bought his lucky ticket on a whim at a Kwik Star convenience store in Charles City and scratched the ticket while waiting at a laundromat.

“A gentleman bought one of the tickets before me, and I’m like, ‘What the hay? I’ll buy the next one,’” Kruger said.

When the ticket showed he had won $10,000, he said he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I’ve won $500 a few times, but nothing ever like this,” Kruger said.

Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features top prizes up to $300,000, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Gene Scott Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Lynn Benedetti.
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
An adult is facing charges following a fight between parents and students at Riverview East...
Adult arrested after fight involving students, parents at CPS school: court docs
The Christ Hospital
3 patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital
Teen at UC Medical Center after suffering heart attack during track practice
Ohio teen suffers cardiac event during track practice, in critical condition at UC

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
Snow may stick to some surfaces
Winter Weather Advisory Sunday