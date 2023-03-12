Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts “St. Pitties Day” dog adoption

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Animal CARE is hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day dog adoption this weekend.

The organization hosted a St. Pitties Day adoption along with a parade at Smale Park.

Customers can adopt their dog at the Cincinnati Animal CARE located at 3949 Colerain Avenue.

It is $17 for all dogs over six months old who weigh more than 40 pounds.

FOX19 NOW’s Catherine Bodak has more details on the adoption.

