Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts “St. Pitties Day” dog adoption

The Cincinnati Animal CARE hosted the St. Pitties Day adoption this weekend.(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Animal CARE is hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day dog adoption this weekend.

The organization hosted a St. Pitties Day adoption along with a parade at Smale Park.

Customers can adopt their dog at the Cincinnati Animal CARE located at 3949 Colerain Avenue.

It is $17 for all dogs over six months old who weigh more than 40 pounds.

FOX19 NOW’s Catherine Bodak has more details on the adoption.

