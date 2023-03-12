Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts “St. Pitties Day” dog adoption
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Animal CARE is hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day dog adoption this weekend.
The organization hosted a St. Pitties Day adoption along with a parade at Smale Park.
Customers can adopt their dog at the Cincinnati Animal CARE located at 3949 Colerain Avenue.
It is $17 for all dogs over six months old who weigh more than 40 pounds.
FOX19 NOW’s Catherine Bodak has more details on the adoption.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.