Fort Thomas police issue Golden Alert for missing 74-year-old woman

FORT THOMAS, KY (WXIX) -The Fort Thomas police issued a Golden Alert Sunday for a missing 74-year-old woman, according to Lt. Adam Noe with the police department.

Teresa Mitsch, recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was last seen leaving the Barrington on Good Shepard Convent Driveway just after 9 a.m., Noe said.

Noe says Mitsch is five feet and one inch tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair covering her ears, and has hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black or dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and dark-colored slip-on shoes.

The Fort Thomas Search and Rescue have been notified and are searching the area, Noe said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Campbell County Kentucky Dispatch Center at 859-292-3622 or dial 911.

