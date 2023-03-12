Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

In this image from video made available by NASA, a SpaceX capsule, slowed by parachutes,...
In this image from video made available by NASA, a SpaceX capsule, slowed by parachutes, approaches the surface of the waters of the Gulf of Mexico off Tampa, Fla., as it returns to Earth with Expedition 68 Flight Engineers Anna Kikina of Roscosmos, Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann from NASA, and Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) after a five-month mission in the International Space Station, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (NASA via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home.

Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast.

The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides dodging space junk, the astronauts had to deal with a pair of leaking Russian capsules docked to the orbiting outpost and the urgent delivery of a replacement craft for the station’s other crew members.

Led by NASA’s Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman to fly in space, the astronauts checked out of the station early Saturday morning. Less than 19 hours later, their Dragon capsule was bobbing in the sea as they awaited pickup.

Earlier in the week, high wind and waves in the splashdown zones kept them at the station a few extra days. Their replacements arrived more than a week ago.

Mann, a member of Northern California’s Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, said she couldn’t wait to feel the wind on her face, smell fresh grass and enjoy some delicious Earth food.

Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata craved sushi, while Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina yearned to drink hot tea “from real cup, not from plastic bag.”

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada’s to-do list included getting a rescue dog for his family. “Please don’t tell our two cats,” he joked before departing the space station.

Remaining behind at the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one from the United Arab Emirates.

Wakata, Japan’s spaceflight champion, now has logged more than 500 days in space over five missions dating back to NASA’s shuttle era.

___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Gene Scott Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Lynn Benedetti.
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
The Christ Hospital
3 patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital
Teen at UC Medical Center after suffering heart attack during track practice
Ohio teen suffers cardiac event during track practice, in critical condition at UC
An adult is facing charges following a fight between parents and students at Riverview East...
Adult arrested after fight involving students, parents at CPS school: court docs

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The 7th annual Rock N' Revival For a Cure took place Saturday at Southgate House Revival.
‘It’s his holiday:’ Family hosts annual Rock N’ Revival for a Cure
The 7th annual Rock N' Revival For a Cure took place Saturday at Southgate House Revival.
Rock N' Revival for a Cure
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a roundtable discussion on police reform on...
Pence says Trump ‘endangered my family’ on Jan. 6