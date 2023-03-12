Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

‘It’s his holiday:’ Family hosts annual Rock N’ Revival for a Cure

Caption
By Payton Marshall
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT (WXIX) - The Forsthoefel family hosted the seventh annual Rock N’ Revival for a cure on Saturday at Southgate House Revival.

The event featured live music from 20 local bands in order to raise awareness and money for Glioblastoma research [stage 4 brain cancer].

“It’s his holiday,” said Matt Forsthoefel. Matt lost his dad to Glioblastoma in 2017.  The family took their pain and turned it into hope by creating the John Forsthoefel for Glioblastoma Research Foundation.

“You know you have a choice you can either make the most of it and try to make people aware and see if there’s a benefit or you can go the other way and luckily we stayed strong and started this event,” said Julie Forsthoefel.

Julie describes her husband John as an icon, the captain of fun, and the person responsible for bringing music into the Forsthoefel family.

The Rock N’ Revival for a Cure event serves as a way to celebrate John’s life through music and to spread awareness in hopes to find a cure for Glioblastoma.

“The best way to help others is to try and raise money and awareness,” said Julie Forsthoefel. “He’s watching over us.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Gene Scott Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Lynn Benedetti.
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
The Christ Hospital
3 patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital
Teen at UC Medical Center after suffering heart attack during track practice
Ohio teen suffers cardiac event during track practice, in critical condition at UC
An adult is facing charges following a fight between parents and students at Riverview East...
Adult arrested after fight involving students, parents at CPS school: court docs

Latest News

The 7th annual Rock N' Revival For a Cure took place Saturday at Southgate House Revival.
Rock N' Revival for a Cure
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day
Police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting as a result of a 911 call, according to...
Ohio BCI and Hillsboro police amid fatal shooting investigation, chief says
Sunday morning will be snowy
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day with snow on the way