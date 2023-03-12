‘It’s his holiday:’ Family hosts annual Rock N’ Revival for a Cure

NEWPORT (WXIX) - The Forsthoefel family hosted the seventh annual Rock N’ Revival for a cure on Saturday at Southgate House Revival.

The event featured live music from 20 local bands in order to raise awareness and money for Glioblastoma research [stage 4 brain cancer].

“It’s his holiday,” said Matt Forsthoefel. Matt lost his dad to Glioblastoma in 2017. The family took their pain and turned it into hope by creating the John Forsthoefel for Glioblastoma Research Foundation.

“You know you have a choice you can either make the most of it and try to make people aware and see if there’s a benefit or you can go the other way and luckily we stayed strong and started this event,” said Julie Forsthoefel.

Julie describes her husband John as an icon, the captain of fun, and the person responsible for bringing music into the Forsthoefel family.

The Rock N’ Revival for a Cure event serves as a way to celebrate John’s life through music and to spread awareness in hopes to find a cure for Glioblastoma.

“The best way to help others is to try and raise money and awareness,” said Julie Forsthoefel. “He’s watching over us.”

