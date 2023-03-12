Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Leaders and addiction specialists urge for immediate action as fentanyl use spikes

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fentanyl has grabbed the attention of leaders nationally and statewide.

Kentucky House Bill 353, which would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips and other testing tools, passed through the House as the need for action grows.

The CDC says fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

“Fentanyl is not long acting in the body, but when you take fentanyl, often the dose is not measurable and people stop breathing and before somebody can figure out what’s going on, they’re dead,” Dr. Al J. Mooney, an addiction medicine physician, said.

The CDC says there are two types of fentanyl. One version of the drug is pharmaceutical and prescribed for severe pain.

The other is illicitly manufactured and distributed illegally. That version is often added to other drugs.

Addiction specialists have found people not knowing they consumed fentanyl until afterwards.

“Marijuana’s being laced with fentanyl. Meth is being laced with fentanyl. People think they are getting a pain pill and it’s actually a fentanyl tablet. So, some of the overdoses are completely unintentional from the standpoint that people using it don’t even know that they’re taking fentanyl,” Addiction Recovery Care CEO Tim Robinson said.

That is another reason the Perry County Fiscal Court is acting quick with opioid settlement funds.

While Perry County Jailer Minor Allen said people are not often arrested while addicted to fentanyl, it is often involved in worst case scenarios.

“Most of the time, it’s gonna be a disastrous situation to the point where that person’s not gonna recover from that. There’s no bringing them out of it. The one’s that do are extremely blessed and lucky to still be alive,” Minor Allen said.

The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy reported a 14.5% increase in overdose deaths statewide from 2020 to 2021. They said more than 70% of those involved fentanyl.

Addiction recovery specialists fear those numbers could only be increasing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bengals' Joe Burrow and Jamarr Chase with Reds Joey Votto before first pitch on Opening Day 2022.
Cincinnati Reds cut 5 players from camp; Joey Votto plays in minor league games
Northern Kentucky University
Human remains discovered on Northern Kentucky University campus, officials say
Police say 22-year-old Myshawn Stanley was arrested in connection with the death of Ahmaya...
Police arrest suspect in connection with Winton Hills shooting
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
The Christ Hospital
3 patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital

Latest News

Northern Kentucky University
Human remains discovered on Northern Kentucky University campus, officials say
FILE - Drag performer Poly Tics, right, attends a rally in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, March 2,...
Kentucky Senate passes bill that would ban drag shows in public spaces
CPD: Person abandons wrecked car on sidewalk
CPD: Person abandons wrecked car on sidewalk
3 patients test positive for legionella at Christ Hospital
3 patients test positive for legionella at Christ Hospital
Fairfield coyote problems could soon be remedied
Fairfield coyote problems could soon be remedied