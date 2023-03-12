Contests
Ohio BCI and Hillsboro police amid fatal shooting investigation, chief says

Police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting as a result of a 911 call, according to...
Police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting as a result of a 911 call, according to Hillsboro police.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Hillsboro, Ohio WXIX) - An active investigation of a fatal shooting in Hillsboro Saturday afternoon is underway, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police say they responded to a 911 call and reported to the 800 block of N. West Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The Hillsboro Police Department has partnered with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office for this investigation, according to Hillsboro police chief, Eric Daniels.

This story will continue to update as more details are released.

