Ohio BCI and Hillsboro police amid fatal shooting investigation, chief says

Hillsboro, Ohio WXIX) - An active investigation of a fatal shooting in Hillsboro Saturday afternoon is underway, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police say they responded to a 911 call and reported to the 800 block of N. West Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The Hillsboro Police Department has partnered with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office for this investigation, according to Hillsboro police chief, Eric Daniels.

This story will continue to update as more details are released.

