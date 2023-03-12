Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Over 5,600 people attend first Bike and Trail expo hosted by Cincinnati nonprofit

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Over 5,600 people attended the first-ever Bike and Trail expo hosted by a Cincinnati nonprofit at Madtree in Oakley Saturday.

The Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance or CORA helps create and promote access to trails for bikers, runners, and hikers in the Cincinnati area.

Ashley Smith tells us more about the event and the non-profit organization.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Christ Hospital
3 patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital
Teen at UC Medical Center after suffering heart attack during track practice
Ohio teen suffers cardiac event during track practice, in critical condition at UC
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Amiry, a serval, was found with cocaine in its system during the arrest of its owner in January.
Cincinnati Zoo, Animal CARE release new information on Amiry the ‘cocaine cat’
Tragic end after kitten saves Forest Park family-of-six from devastating fire
Tragic end after kitten saves Forest Park family-of-six from devastating fire

Latest News

Morgan A. Owens shares her favorite skincare, beauty products
Morgan A. Owens shares her favorite skincare, beauty products
West Chester Trustee reports uptick in crimes targeting ethnic groups
Asian Americans are being targeted in West Chester, says township trustee
Cincinnati Off Road Alliance hosts bike and trail expo at Madtree
Cincinnati Off Road Alliance hosts bike and trail expo at Madtree
uGOgelato in OTR offers a variety of flavors ranging from pistachio to lemon.
OTR’s uGOgelato chef, owner competes in World Master’s Gelato Festival