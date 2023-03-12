Over 5,600 people attend first Bike and Trail expo hosted by Cincinnati nonprofit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Over 5,600 people attended the first-ever Bike and Trail expo hosted by a Cincinnati nonprofit at Madtree in Oakley Saturday.

The Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance or CORA helps create and promote access to trails for bikers, runners, and hikers in the Cincinnati area.

Ashley Smith tells us more about the event and the non-profit organization.

