Police arrest suspect in connection with Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Winton Hills that took place Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say that the Cincinnati Homicide Unit, Colerain Township police, and the Hamilton County SWAT team arrested 22-year-old Myshawn Stanley Saturday for the death of 21-year-old Ahmyah Stanley.

On Friday at around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Craft Street and discovered Ahmyah suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say she died at the scene.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

