Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Police arrest suspect in connection with Winton Hills shooting

Police say 22-year-old Myshawn Stanley was arrested in connection with the death of Ahmaya...
Police say 22-year-old Myshawn Stanley was arrested in connection with the death of Ahmaya Stanley's death.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Winton Hills that took place Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say that the Cincinnati Homicide Unit, Colerain Township police, and the Hamilton County SWAT team arrested 22-year-old Myshawn Stanley Saturday for the death of 21-year-old Ahmyah Stanley.

On Friday at around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Craft Street and discovered Ahmyah suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say she died at the scene.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Christ Hospital
3 patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital
Teen at UC Medical Center after suffering heart attack during track practice
Ohio teen suffers cardiac event during track practice, in critical condition at UC
Amiry, a serval, was found with cocaine in its system during the arrest of its owner in January.
Cincinnati Zoo, Animal CARE release new information on Amiry the ‘cocaine cat’
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Tragic end after kitten saves Forest Park family-of-six from devastating fire
Tragic end after kitten saves Forest Park family-of-six from devastating fire

Latest News

Tonight through noon Sunday, up to 2" of snow expected on grassy or elevated surfaces.
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow accumulations, rain expected
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow accumulations, rain expected
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow accumulations, rain expected
OTR's uGOgelato" competes in World Master's Gelato Festival
OTR's uGOgelato" competes in World Master's Gelato Festival
The 7th annual Rock N' Revival For a Cure took place Saturday at Southgate House Revival.
‘It’s his holiday:’ Family hosts annual Rock N’ Revival for a Cure
‘It’s his holiday:’ Family hosts annual Rock N’ Revival for a Cure
‘It’s his holiday:’ Family hosts annual Rock N’ Revival for a Cure