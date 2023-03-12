Sunday: First Alert Weather Day Until Noon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the Tri-State until noon Sunday. Sunrise is at 7:54am and sunset is 7:41pm. Rain will begin this evening around 9pm-10pm and change to snow after midnight. Snow will continue much of the morning hours Sunday. It will taper off by noon. Snowfall totals will be as high as two inches on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. However, most roads will be wet.

Monday will feature light rain or snow and chilly weather with highs in the 30s.

We will see dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday with chilly weather lingering. It will be warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. There will also be the chance for rain both days. Saturday looks dry at this time.

