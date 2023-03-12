Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain will begin this evening and change to snow overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the Tri-State from 11pm Saturday until noon Sunday. Also a reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning. Sunrise is at 7:54am and sunset is 7:41pm. Rain will begin this evening around 9pm-10pm and change to snow after midnight. Snow will continue much of the morning hours Sunday. It will taper off by noon. Snowfall totals will be as high as two inches on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. However, most roads will be wet.

Monday will feature light rain or snow and chilly weather with highs in the 30s.

We will see dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday with chilly weather lingering. It will be warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. There will also be the chance for rain both days. Saturday looks dry at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Gene Scott Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Renee Lynn Benedetti.
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
The Christ Hospital
3 patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital
Teen at UC Medical Center after suffering heart attack during track practice
Ohio teen suffers cardiac event during track practice, in critical condition at UC
An adult is facing charges following a fight between parents and students at Riverview East...
Adult arrested after fight involving students, parents at CPS school: court docs

Latest News

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day
Sunday morning will be snowy
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day with snow on the way
Snow may stick to some surfaces
Winter Weather Advisory Sunday
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Winter Weather Advisory Sunday