Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the Tri-State from 11 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.

Rain will begin this evening around 9 p.m. -10 p.m. and change to snow after midnight. Snow will continue much of the morning hours Sunday and will taper off by noon with a few lingering flurries.

Snowfall totals will be as high as two inches on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. However, most roads will be wet.

Temperatures will be above freezing while this snow is falling which will significantly impact snowfall totals.

Temperatures will still be above freezing at midnight. (WXIX)

Roads will be wet with isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Monday will feature light rain or snow and chilly weather with highs in the 30s.

We will see dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday with chilly weather lingering. It will be warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s. There will also be a chance of rain on both days. Saturday looks dry at this time.

