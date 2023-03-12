Contests
Xavier is a NCAA Tournament No. 3 seed, will face Kennesaw State Friday in Midwest region

Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) and Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5) walk while...
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) and Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5) walk while the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrate in the background at the conclusion of the championship round of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.(provided//Enquirer//Kareem Elgazzar)
By Adam Baum
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University men’s basketball is back in the place it expects to be every March, the NCAA Tournament.

The Musketeers were named a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region by the selection committee.

Xavier (25-9) will play No. 14 Kennesaw State (26-8) on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

It’s the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the Musketeers since 2018 when Xavier was a No. 1 seed.

The seeds in the Midwest Region are: (1) Houston, (2) Texas, (3) Xavier, (4) Indiana, (5) Miami, (6) Iowa State, (7) Texas A&M, (8) Iowa, (9) Auburn, (10), Penn State, (11) Mississippi St./Pittsburgh, (12) Drake, (13) Kent State, (14) Kennesaw State, (15) Colgate, (16) Northern Kentucky.

Xavier’s 29th NCAA Tournament appearance

This is the third time Xavier’s been a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The other two times were David West’s senior year in 2003, and during Sean Miller’s first stint at Xavier when the Musketeers went to the Elite Eight in 2008.

Xavier’s pod for first two rounds

Also in Xavier’s pod in Greensboro will be No. 6 seed Iowa State and the winner of the No. 11 Mississippi State-Pittsburgh game in Dayton.

Kennesaw State Owls, Xavier’s first-round opponent

Kennesaw State is 26-8 and won both the Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

The Enquirer will update this story.

This story was provided by our media partner Cincinnati Enquirer.

Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) and Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5) walk while the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrate in the background at the conclusion of the championship round of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

