Xavier is a NCAA Tournament No. 3 seed, will face Kennesaw State Friday in Midwest region

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University men’s basketball is back in the place it expects to be every March, the NCAA Tournament.

The Musketeers were named a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region by the selection committee.

Xavier (25-9) will play No. 14 Kennesaw State (26-8) on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

It’s the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the Musketeers since 2018 when Xavier was a No. 1 seed.

The seeds in the Midwest Region are: (1) Houston, (2) Texas, (3) Xavier, (4) Indiana, (5) Miami, (6) Iowa State, (7) Texas A&M, (8) Iowa, (9) Auburn, (10), Penn State, (11) Mississippi St./Pittsburgh, (12) Drake, (13) Kent State, (14) Kennesaw State, (15) Colgate, (16) Northern Kentucky.

Xavier’s 29th NCAA Tournament appearance

This is the third time Xavier’s been a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The other two times were David West’s senior year in 2003, and during Sean Miller’s first stint at Xavier when the Musketeers went to the Elite Eight in 2008.

Xavier’s pod for first two rounds

Also in Xavier’s pod in Greensboro will be No. 6 seed Iowa State and the winner of the No. 11 Mississippi State-Pittsburgh game in Dayton.

Kennesaw State Owls, Xavier’s first-round opponent

Kennesaw State is 26-8 and won both the Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

