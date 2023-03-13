AAA gives spring break safety tips

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After recent violence toward American tourists in Mexico, AAA is giving travel tips to encourage safety when traveling abroad.

“Travel is a very personal choice, but we do recommend that if you are traveling outside the country that you check with the state department to see if there are any travel alerts out there,” advised Kara Hitchens, AAA Public Affairs Manager.

The Texas Department of Public Safety urged people Sunday not to travel to Mexico for spring break after recent violence again American tourists.

Texas authorities said that three women crossed into Mexico on February 24 to sell clothes at a flea market.

Family members say they have not heard from them since and are concerned about their safety.

These disappearances occurred just days after members of a Mexican cartel allegedly kidnapped four Americans and killed two of the captives.

“It’s very concerning, we want everyone to have a good travel experience when they do make a trip,” Hitchens said.

Hitchen encourages people to plan ahead with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, a free service that allows U.S. citizens traveling or living abroad to register their trip with the nearest U.S. Embassy.

“That’s where you kind of register where you’re going in the world so the American Consulate in those countries can be aware of where you are and if there is an issue they can locate you and help you evacuate the country,” Hitchens explains.

Texas State police and the F.B.I. are investigating the disappearances.

