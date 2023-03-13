Contests
Bengals losing Vonn Bell, re-sign Germaine Pratt, per report

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the...
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are losing a key piece of their defense, but will have a vital player returning.

Safety Vonn Bell is leaving Cincinnati and heading to the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Bell, 28, has spent the past three seasons with the Bengals.

While the Bengals are losing Bell, they did manage to re-sign linebacker Germaine Pratt, Pelissero also reported Monday.

Pratt signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bengals, Pelissero cited a source as telling him.

