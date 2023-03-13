Bengals losing Vonn Bell, re-sign Germaine Pratt, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are losing a key piece of their defense, but will have a vital player returning.

Safety Vonn Bell is leaving Cincinnati and heading to the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Bell, 28, has spent the past three seasons with the Bengals.

While the Bengals are losing Bell, they did manage to re-sign linebacker Germaine Pratt, Pelissero also reported Monday.

Pratt signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bengals, Pelissero cited a source as telling him.

The #Bengals are re-signing LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year, $21 million deal, per source. He gets $10.35M in Year 1 and $15.15M over two years. He’s started 54 career games and now stays in Cincinnati. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Opposing offenses lost -17.5 EPA targeting Germaine Pratt in 2022, the 3rd-most among linebackers.



Pratt recorded 10 passes defensed in coverage last season, trailing only Matt Milano (11) at his position.#RuleTheJungle https://t.co/1vaLf2dHwH pic.twitter.com/EtdtjSsgFS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 13, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.