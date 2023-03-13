Dearborn County deputies warn of popular Facebook scam

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a popular Facebook scam.

Deputies say scammers are hacking into Facebook user accounts. Once they hack into the user or victim’s account, they will change the password so the victim cannot get back into their account.

They will then pose as the victim and then use their information to sell fake items, the sheriff’s office said.

If the user recently posted about a death of a loved one, the scammer will try to sell fake items that the loved one owned to help liquidate the items from the real estate, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office says that the scammers will claim that the item will only be available for a limited time and that any person wanting to purchase an item must send a DM or direct message to the scammer.

In addition, deputies say the scammers will require electronic payments or “deposits” through applications like Venmo before the person gets the item.

The sheriff’s office states that scammers will pressure you to act immediately, make it sound too good to be true, and require payment to be made electronically and not in person.

Deputies advise the public to protect their Facebook account by:

Avoid using anything personally identifiable such as your name, number, birthdate, or address

Ensure it is at least six characters long and complex with a combination of letters, numbers, etc.

Change your password every six months

