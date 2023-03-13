Family of Winton Hills shooting victim and suspect speak out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of the victim and the suspect involved in a recent fatal shooting in Winton Hills spoke out Sunday.

On Friday shortly after 11 p.m., police were called to Craft Street and discovered 21-year-old Ahmaya Stanley suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say she later died at the scene.

Officers say that the Cincinnati Homicide Unit, Colerain Township police, and the Hamilton County SWAT team arrested 22-year-old Myshawn Stanley Saturday for the death of his sister.

“That was my baby he took,” said Tramekka Stanley, the mother of Ahmaya and Myshawn. “He’s my baby also. But you don’t do your sister like that.”

MORE: Police arrest suspect in connection with Winton Hills shooting

Their aunt, Tasha Lett, is devastated and remembers the call from her sister the night of the incident.

“My sister calls me and tells me the homicide unit on Linn Street needed to speak with her at the station because Myshawn has been convicted of an aggravated crime,” Lett said.

“You just don’t think this type of stuff would happen in your family, it’s just tragic; like we don’t know where to begin....this was overkill. I don’t know what would make a brother kill [his] sister, but it’s so unimaginable - like you can’t wrap your mind around this.”

Lett said that Myshawn and Ahmaya were hanging out at their cousin’s house when the incident happened and that it started out as “a typical night” before they got into an altercation.

“Myshawn shot her three steps away from the top of the steps from her getting to my cousin’s room,” Lett recalled. “He shot her in the head, she turned around; he shot her five more times. He shot into the steps and on the way out the door, he shot her in the head. I know because I had to clean up the remains, the blood splatter off the wall and banister and the steps.”

Stanley says this scenario is a mother’s worst nightmare.

“I feel like he intentionally killed my daughter so he needs to intentionally do time,” she said. “I don’t know, I’m not even processing all this. I don’t think I’ll get to see her again before I bury her...I don’t think he deserves mercy and as his mother, I want to make sure he doesn’t do this to someone else’s child.”

Stanley wiped away tears as she described what kind of person her daughter was.

“She was funny, silly, very outgoing,” Stanley describes. " She was going to school to do hair to make women that were abused and women and children who were abused to feel pretty about themselves for the times she felt not pretty, and she was almost there - and he took that from her. I deserve to see my baby graduate and for whatever reason he did this, I do not understand.”

Ahmaya’s family created a Go Fund Me to help with funeral arrangements and are hoping to raise $3000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.