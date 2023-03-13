CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati’s Dominique Badji helped deliver food, that would have been wasted, to people in need in the community with the help of a food rescue app.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the story.

FC Cincinnati’s Badji rescues stadium food, delivers it to people in need

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.