Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

FC Cincinnati’s Badji rescues stadium food, delivers it to people in need

FC Cincinnati’s Badji rescues stadium food, delivers it to people in need
FC Cincinnati’s Badji rescues stadium food, delivers it to people in need
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati’s Dominique Badji helped deliver food, that would have been wasted, to people in need in the community with the help of a food rescue app.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the story.

FC Cincinnati’s Badji rescues stadium food, delivers it to people in need

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Northern Kentucky University
Human remains discovered on Northern Kentucky University campus, officials say
Bengals' Joe Burrow and Jamarr Chase with Reds Joey Votto before first pitch on Opening Day 2022.
Cincinnati Reds cut 5 players from camp; Joey Votto plays in minor league games
Police say 22-year-old Myshawn Stanley was arrested in connection with the death of Ahmaya...
Police arrest suspect in connection with Winton Hills shooting
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

Latest News

A farm outside Wilmington where a man was stuck in a grain bin for more than three hours Monday.
Man freed from grain bin in Clinton County, police say
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
The suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Fifth Third Bank in the Oakley Kroger at...
Police: Man robbed Fifth Third location inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the...
Bengals losing Vonn Bell, re-sign Germaine Pratt, per report