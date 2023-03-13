Contests
Heavy, quick bursts of snow possible this afternoon and evening

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is beginning to fall around the Tri-State as of 1:30pm. That snow will become heavier at times until 9pm. Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving. Use caution if on the roads. The chilly weather today along with the quick rate of snowfall could lead to accumulation on the road. Snow will taper off this evening with dry weather for a couple of days.

We will be dry until Thursday and Friday when we see a chance for rain showers. It will be warm these days with highs in the 50s and 60s. It does look to be wet for part of St. Patricks’ Day.

It will be cooler this weekend but dry with highs near 50. The morning hours will be cold with lows in the 20s.

