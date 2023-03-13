Contests
Human remains found on NKU campus were possibly there for years: spokesperson

Northern Kentucky University
Northern Kentucky University(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - The human remains found on the Northern Kentucky University campus Sunday could have been lying there for several years, according to the university’s update on Monday.

The remains are now with the coroner’s office and will eventually be transferred to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, an NKU spokesperson explained.

The identification process “could take several months,” the spokesperson added.

A bystander found the human remains around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the wooded area behind the soccer stadium, a statement from campus officials said.

Campus officials said officers responded to the scene immediately, and the detective called the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team to assist with processing the scene.

The investigation does not suggest foul play took place, according to campus officials.

