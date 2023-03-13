Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Hardwick
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Northern Kentucky University
Human remains discovered on Northern Kentucky University campus, officials say
Bengals' Joe Burrow and Jamarr Chase with Reds Joey Votto before first pitch on Opening Day 2022.
Cincinnati Reds cut 5 players from camp; Joey Votto plays in minor league games
Police say 22-year-old Myshawn Stanley was arrested in connection with the death of Ahmaya...
Police arrest suspect in connection with Winton Hills shooting
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese...
Biden announces Australia nuclear-powered submarine deal
Jason Derulo leaves $5,000 tip for server
The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in order to...
Defense budget speeds toward $1 trillion, with China in mind
A farm outside Wilmington where a man is stuck in a grain bin.
Man trapped in grain bin in Clinton County, police say
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Government races to reassure US that banking system is safe