Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Safety Jessie Bates III is leaving the Cincinnati Bengals after five seasons, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old veteran is signing a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per Rapoport.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out details of Bates’ new contract, which will make him the league’s fourth highest-paid safety in history.

Falcons are giving former Bengals S Jessie Bates a four-year, $64.02 million deal that includes $23 million in year one and $36 million in first two years of the deal, per source. He now is the fourth highest-paid S in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The Bengals’ offer to star safety would have paid him $17 million in year one, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway.

Atlanta’s offer to Bates will pay him $23 million in the first year, Schefter reported.

Bates was a fan favorite during his time in Cincinnati as he played in 79 games for the Bengals.

Bates is the second safety to leave the Bengals Monday.

About an hour before the news of Bates’ departure broke, Rapoport’s NFL Network colleague Tom Pelissero reported that safety Vonn Bell is signing with the Carolina Panthers.

The once teammates will now be NFC South foes.

Over the last 2 years, the Bengals defense had BOTH safeties Vonn Bell AND Jessie Bates on the field for 90% of their snaps.



Both Bell (to CAR) and Bates (to ATL) agreed to deals elsewhere today. https://t.co/EZqBFAZcX2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 13, 2023

