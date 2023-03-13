Contests
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Safety Jessie Bates III is leaving the Cincinnati Bengals after five seasons, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old veteran is signing a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per Rapoport.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out details of Bates’ new contract, which will make him the league’s fourth highest-paid safety in history.

The Bengals’ offer to star safety would have paid him $17 million in year one, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway.

Atlanta’s offer to Bates will pay him $23 million in the first year, Schefter reported.

Bates was a fan favorite during his time in Cincinnati as he played in 79 games for the Bengals.

Bates is the second safety to leave the Bengals Monday.

About an hour before the news of Bates’ departure broke, Rapoport’s NFL Network colleague Tom Pelissero reported that safety Vonn Bell is signing with the Carolina Panthers.

The once teammates will now be NFC South foes.

