Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Light snow showers possible Monday

The work week is off to a cold start with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s for highs on...
The work week is off to a cold start with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s for highs on Monday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The work week is off to a cold start with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s for highs on Monday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Look for a few light snow showers Monday afternoon, but no issues are expected.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s on Tuesday, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says.

The cool weather will give way to a brief warming trend this week.

The high on Thursday will reach the low 60s from the city southward in many locations and in the mid-to-upper-50s across the northern parts of the viewing area, from Fayette County, IN to across Butler and Warren Counties into Clinton County, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Showery weather will settle in late in the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bengals' Joe Burrow and Jamarr Chase with Reds Joey Votto before first pitch on Opening Day 2022.
Cincinnati Reds cut 5 players from camp; Joey Votto plays in minor league games
Northern Kentucky University
Human remains discovered on Northern Kentucky University campus, officials say
Police say 22-year-old Myshawn Stanley was arrested in connection with the death of Ahmaya...
Police arrest suspect in connection with Winton Hills shooting
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
The Christ Hospital
3 patients test positive for Legionella at The Christ Hospital

Latest News

First Alert Monday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Family of Winton Hills shooting victim and suspect speak out
Family of Winton Hills shooting victim and suspect speak out
Family of Winton Hills shooting victim and suspect speak out
Family of Winton Hills shooting victim and suspect speak out
CC's Kitchen General Manager and a visitor weigh in on Senate Bill 115 getting passed by the...
People at CC’s Kitchen react to passing of bill that would limit drag shows