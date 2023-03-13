Light snow showers possible Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The work week is off to a cold start with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s for highs on Monday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Look for a few light snow showers Monday afternoon, but no issues are expected.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s on Tuesday, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says.

The cool weather will give way to a brief warming trend this week.

The high on Thursday will reach the low 60s from the city southward in many locations and in the mid-to-upper-50s across the northern parts of the viewing area, from Fayette County, IN to across Butler and Warren Counties into Clinton County, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Showery weather will settle in late in the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.