Man fires gun in bathroom at Quaker Steak & Lube, strikes customer: court docs

Benjamin Hardwick
Benjamin Hardwick(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of firing a gun in the bathroom of a fast food restaurant in Colerain Township, injuring a customer who opted to stay and finish his meal, according to a police spokesman and court records.

Colerain Township police arrested Benjamin Hardwick, 23, of Fairfield on a felonious assault charge.

He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

It happened Sunday at Quaker Steak & Lube at Stone Creek Towne Center off eastbound Interstate 75 in Colerain Township, according to Jim Love, a police spokesman.

Police wrote in a criminal complaint that Hardwick fired a .357-caliber “revolver in a bathroom, striking the victim that was sitting in a booth outside of the bathroom,” a copy of it states.

The court document also says Hardwick “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to” the man.

The police spokesman says the bullet grazed a male customer, causing a minor injury.

“He didn’t go the hospital and wanted to finish his meal,” Love tells FOX19 NOW.

