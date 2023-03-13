Man trapped in grain bin in Clinton County, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is trapped in a grain bun in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Police confirmed around 2:30 p.m. the man was still alive and that fire crews were attempting his rescue.

The bin is in the 3900 block of Stone Road.

The technical rescue is expected to take some time due to the nature of the grain bin and concerns for the man’s safety, police said.

We have not received an update since that time.

