Man who killed 3 people, 1 dog because he wanted to ‘terminate’ the homeless receives sentence

Tristan Tidwell pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three first-degree murder charges in the consecutive shootings that happened on Sept. 6, 2021. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A man who shot and killed three people in 2021 because he said he wanted to “terminate” the homeless was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Tristan Tidwell pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three first-degree murder charges in the consecutive shootings that happened within the span of two hours on Sept. 6, 2021.

On that day, North Las Vegas police found three people and one dog dead at three separate locations. At the time, police originally thought the three shootings were unrelated, but later identified Tidwell as the suspect linking all the deaths.

Initially, Tidwell only admitted to killing the dog, claiming “anything without a home gets terminated,” but later also admitted to killing the other victims because he thought they were homeless.

When police asked Tidwell if he thought it was OK that he shot and killed three people, Tidwell reportedly said, “Oh no. It’s wrong. It’s against the law. But it has to be done.”

Tidwell was homeless himself at the time of the shootings, officials said.

Judge Tierra Jones in Clark County Court sentenced Tidwell to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

