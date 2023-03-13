Police identify victim in Hillsboro fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hillsboro police identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Trotwood Drive around 2:40 p.m. and discovered John W. Norris, 53, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels.

Daniels says that the Hillsboro Police Department asked the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for crime scene processing. The Highland County Prosecutor’s Office assisted during the preliminary investigation.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody as a result of unrelated charges.

Formal charges are still pending, Daniels adds.

Officers have not identified the suspect at this time.

