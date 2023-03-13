Contests
Police: Man robbed Fifth Third location inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a bank robbery at the Fifth Third location inside the Kroger in Hyde Park Plaza.

It happened Monday around 1:15 p.m., according to CPD.

A man approached the teller demanding money and then fled on food with an unknown amount of U.S. currency, per CPD.

The man is described as 50-55 years old, 5′7″-5′10″ and 250-260 lbs.

He was wearing a black skull cap, green winter coat, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD’s Financial Crimes Squad at 513.352.3542.

