Remembering Breonna Taylor three years after her death

(WAVE 3)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday marks three years since Breonna Taylor was killed in a botched raid carried out by Louisville Metro police.

Breonna Taylor died on March 13, 2020. She was shot and killed in her own home by police.

Her death sparked protests in Louisville and became a rallying cry for racial justice across the country.

To this day, no one has been directly charged for her death. But in August of last year, four former and current Louisville Metro Police Department officers were charged in relation to the case.

Just last week, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded a two-year investigation, finding civil rights violations related to Taylor’s death and many other instances. The DOJ recommended three dozen changes to correct the pattern and practice of unconstitutional actions.

After the death, two LMPD detectives were fired, one of whom was acquitted on wanton endangerment charges. The Louisville Metro government also banned no-knock warrants and an LMPD leadership change was made.

