Sheriff: Woman arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was arrested after she tried to smuggle drugs into the Butler County Jail Sunday, according to Capt. Morgan Dallman.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce caught 40-year-old Melissa Riley trying to drop off a denture adhesive to an inmate that contained suboxone, Sheriff Richard Jones reported.

Suboxone is a narcotic and medication that helps drug addicts become less dependent on opioids.

Riley was charged with illegal conveyance of drugs and is currently in the Butler County Jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.