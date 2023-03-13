Contests
Sheriff: Woman arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

Melissa Riley, 40, was arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into the Butler County Jail,...
Melissa Riley, 40, was arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into the Butler County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.(Butler County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was arrested after she tried to smuggle drugs into the Butler County Jail Sunday, according to Capt. Morgan Dallman.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce caught 40-year-old Melissa Riley trying to drop off a denture adhesive to an inmate that contained suboxone, Sheriff Richard Jones reported.

Suboxone is a narcotic and medication that helps drug addicts become less dependent on opioids.

Riley was charged with illegal conveyance of drugs and is currently in the Butler County Jail.

