Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is starting to fall in parts of the Tri-State and it is expected to ramp up through the afternoon until around 9 p.m., according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.

Monday’s chilly weather, along with the quick rate of snowfall, could lead to accumulation on the road.

Snow will taper off this evening with dry weather for a couple of days.

Snow is coming! This snow could be heavy at times limiting visibility in spots. The timeline is 3-9pm. We'll be tracking it this afternoon on. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/owyA67n9mv — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) March 13, 2023

The work week is off to a cold start with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s for highs on Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s on Tuesday, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says.

The cool weather will give way to a brief warming trend this week.

The high on Thursday will reach the low 60s from the city southward in many locations and in the mid-to-upper-50s across the northern parts of the viewing area, from Fayette County, IN to across Butler and Warren Counties into Clinton County, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Showery weather will settle in late in the week.

