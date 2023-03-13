Contests
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening

Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is starting to fall in parts of the Tri-State and it is expected to ramp up through the afternoon until around 9 p.m., according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.

Monday’s chilly weather, along with the quick rate of snowfall, could lead to accumulation on the road.

Snow will taper off this evening with dry weather for a couple of days.

The work week is off to a cold start with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s for highs on Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s on Tuesday, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says.

The cool weather will give way to a brief warming trend this week.

The high on Thursday will reach the low 60s from the city southward in many locations and in the mid-to-upper-50s across the northern parts of the viewing area, from Fayette County, IN to across Butler and Warren Counties into Clinton County, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Showery weather will settle in late in the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

