Snow showers are ending; flurries will continue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our quick bursts of snow are ending now. We can expect flurries to last through the rest of this evening and Tuesday morning. Otherwise it will be cold and breezy tonight. Low 26. We may see some sunshine tomorrow afternoon but it will remain chilly with a high of 40.

Wednesday we will see plenty of sunshine and a high of 46.

We will be dry until Thursday and Friday when we see a chance for rain showers. It will be warm these days with highs in the 50s and 60s. It does look to be wet for part of St. Patricks’ Day.

It will be cooler this weekend but dry with highs in the 40s. The morning hours will be cold with lows in the 20s. It should be nice weather for the Heart Mini Marathon downtown Sunday morning.

