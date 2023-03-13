Contests
Travel advisor shares tips amid travel abroad concerns

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Travelers could have concern about travelling abroad after two incidents in Mexico.

One is a kidnapping in the state of Tamaulipas, where two Americans were killed and another where three women who were known to be travelling to the state of Nuevo León and haven’t been heard from in about two weeks.

Both incidents have something in common, according to Emma Agnew, a travel advisor, both groups drove to Mexico.

“There are 32 states in Mexico and there are only six that are on the do not travel list and Tamaulipas, where the kidnapping incident happened, is one of the states that is actually on the ‘do not travel’ list,” she said.

US Department of State has listed six of those under the do not travel list; they include, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas.

Popular travel destinations like, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, and Cozumel do not fall under that list.

“Cruise ships and tour companies are not going to stop in ports where tourists are in danger. They want you to feel comfortable where you go,” she said.

Agnew said it’s always good to take precautions even before setting foot in the airport, in case there is second thoughts.

“People should consider taking travel insurance when you are travelling abroad and particularly if you are not 100% comfortable,” she said.

In many cases, airline tickets are either partially or fully non-refundable.

For those who decide to take a trip, there are several things to keep in mind when you’re abroad, wherever you are.

“Don’t wander around at night in places you aren’t familiar with, don’t be waving large sums of money around, be careful with how you handle your money, just common-sense things like that,” she said.

