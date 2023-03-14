Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Cleveland man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot against son

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad pleaded guilty to trying to hire someone to kill his son.

Desmen Ramsey, 58, was convicted of aggravated assault.

Westlake police arrested Ramsey on Oct. 14, 2022.

Desmon Ramsey
Desmon Ramsey((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Westlake Police Cpt. Gerald Vogel said an employee of a Canterbury Road business called police around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022 to report “suspicious” voicemails.

The employee told police a man talked about putting a “$5,000 hit” on someone, leading police to believe this was a murder-for-hire plot, said Cpt. Vogel.

Police said Ramsey had dialed an incorrect number while leaving the incriminating message.

According to police, Ramsey admitted he had gotten into an argument with his son recently and made the call after drinking.

Ramsey’s son declined any protection as a result of the threats, added Cpt. Vogel.

Ramsey will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Matia on March 23.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
Tramekka Stanley says her daughter, Ahmaya Stanley, was studying cosmetology to help abused...
Family gathers to remember Winton Hills woman allegedly slain by brother
Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening
The suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Fifth Third Bank in the Oakley Kroger at...
Police: Man robbed Fifth Third location inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

Latest News

Most of the Tri-State is now under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Isolated...
Winter Weather Advisory: NB I-71 due to multiple crashes as snow continues
CPD: Pedestrian hit by car in Mt. Auburn
CPD: Pedestrian hit by car in Mt. Auburn
Delhi man sentencing Tuesday after he, 2 others robbed a woman
Delhi man sentencing Tuesday after he, 2 others robbed a woman
Shooting investigation underway in Lockland
Shooting investigation underway in Lockland
Local banks on notice after recent banks collapse
Local banks on notice after recent banks collapse