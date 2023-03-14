Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Copley police chief says 4th victim miraculously escaped from gruesome triple murder

Authorities discovered the bodies of two men dumped in Akron and then Copley police found a...
Authorities discovered the bodies of two men dumped in Akron and then Copley police found a third man dumped in a wooded area. All three men were tied up, gagged, and shot execution style.(19 News)
By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday Copley police said a 4th person narrowly escaped the same fate as three other Summit County murder victims found last Friday.

Authorities discovered the bodies of two men dumped in Akron Friday morning and then Copley police found a third man’s body dumped in a wooded area around the same time. All three men were tied up, gagged, and shot execution style.

Copley Police Chief Michael Mier said a 4th person who is not being named right now somehow managed to survive the attack.

“We became aware that there was a 4th intended victim,” Chief Mier said. “The victim is okay at this time.”

Chief Mier is well aware that this horrific murder case has captured the attention of everyone in the community.

“Thank God that they was able to escape and not have their body being found too,” said Summit County resident Antoine Kide. “It’s just crazy. Everything is crazy all the time. It gets crazier and crazier as time goes on. I think it’s scary, horrifying.”

“I feel so strongly for the people who were killed and especially the person who survived like their life is changed forever,” said Rominy Moss, another Summit County resident.

Police have arrested one person in connection to these grisly murders. 58-year-old Elias Gudino is charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Police believe there may have been more than one killer.

“Well, we think it’s always possible there could be others involved and that’s one of the things we’re trying to determine,” said Mier.

19 News learned the names of the three victims: Inmer Reyes, Victor Varela-Rodriguez, and Domingo Castillo-Reyes.

Police said all the men were from Youngstown. Police suspect the men were kidnapped and taken from somewhere else and brought to Summit County.

Mier doesn’t think there are more victims.

“I don’t think so, but we don’t know for sure,” Mier admitted.

19 News discovered Gudino is already a convicted criminal. According to court records from 2009, a DEA investigation found that Gudino was running a cocaine distribution ring from his home in Akron at the time. The complaint also said Gudino had been trafficking drugs since the 1990s. He pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in 2010 and spent the next 7 years behind bars.

“Clearly when this sort of thing happens very often it’s because of the activities folks are involved in and the folks that they interact or associate with,” said Chief Mier.

Chief Mier believes all the murders were targeted so the community has nothing to fear.

Gudino will be back in court on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
Tramekka Stanley says her daughter, Ahmaya Stanley, was studying cosmetology to help abused...
Family gathers to remember Winton Hills woman allegedly slain by brother
Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the...
Bengals losing Vonn Bell, re-sign Germaine Pratt, per report

Latest News

Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck by a...
Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in Mt. Auburn
Tuesday Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A driver suffered a severe injury in a single-vehicle crash in Woodlawn overnight, police say.
Driver suffers severe head injury in Woodlawn crash: OSP
Flurries possible
Cold weather tonight