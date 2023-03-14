Driver suffers severe head injury in Woodlawn crash: OSP

WOODLAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver suffered a severe injury in a single-vehicle crash in Woodlawn overnight, police say.

It happened in the 10000 block of Springfield Pike around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Woodlawn police responded.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to OSP.

The cause remains under investigation.

