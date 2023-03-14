Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Watch for slick spots, wind chills in teens

Tuesday First Alert Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Tuesday a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Isolated pockets of snow bursts moved through earlier Tuesday morning, bringing some slick spots, mainly north of Cincinnati, says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Temperatures have been below normal with wind chills in the teens.

A Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Tri-State ended at 10 a.m.

We may see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon but it will remain chilly with a high of 40, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Northbound Interstate 71 was closed near Wilmington for more than an hour due to multiple crashes in snowy conditions, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post.

The Wilmington area saw some of the heaviest snow. Wilmington schools delayed the start of classes by two hours.

LIST: School Closings & Delays

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and a high of 46.

We will be dry until Thursday and Friday when we see a chance for rain showers.

It will be warm these days with highs in the 50s and 60s.

St. Patrick’s Day on Friday is expected to be a wet one.

It will be cooler this weekend but dry with highs in the 40s.

The morning hours will be cold with lows in the 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
Tramekka Stanley says her daughter, Ahmaya Stanley, was studying cosmetology to help abused...
Family gathers to remember Winton Hills woman allegedly slain by brother
Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening
The suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Fifth Third Bank in the Oakley Kroger at...
Police: Man robbed Fifth Third location inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

Latest News

Brien Lacey, Miami Township's fire chief since December 2020, is on paid administrative leave...
Tri-State fire chief on administrative leave amid investigation
The Green Way is available for dine-in or carryout at participating Skyline Chili locations.
Skyline’s ‘Green Way Day’ returning
Kentucky legislatures to vote on House Bill 470 on Tuesday morning in Frankfort.
Senate committee to discuss bill that would ban gender transition services for minors
CPD: Pedestrian hit by car in Mt. Auburn
CPD: Pedestrian hit by car in Mt. Auburn