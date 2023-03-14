Contests
Former death row inmate, attorneys hold press conference ‘to correct the narrative’

Elwood Jones is released on bond after almost three decades on death row on Saturday, January...
Elwood Jones is released on bond after almost three decades on death row on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Jones has an electronic monitoring unit attached to his leg before his release. He was joined by his lawyers and family. After his release, Jones met some of his nieces and nephews for the first time.(Phil Didion | Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Mary LeBus, Mike Schell, Don Horn and Amber Hunt
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/ENQUIRER) - A former death row inmate who was convicted of a 1994 murder says he did not kill a New Jersey woman at a Blue Ash hotel.

Elwood Jones was in prison for nearly three decades for the murder of Rhonda Nathan, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“But at the end of the day, I did not kill Ms. Nathan, and no matter what no one says, I did not, and I still say I did not. I’m not a murderer,” Jones said as he spoke out for the first time since he was granted a new trial in December by Hamilton County Court Judge Wende Cross.

Defense attorneys Jack Clark and David Hine said prosecutors failed to disclose nearly “4,000 papers” of evidence.

“The other reason on why we wanted to do this, I suppose, would be to correct the narrative or at least recalibrate it,” Clark said. “For about three decades now, most of the coverage - almost all of the coverage of this case has been through the eyes of the prosecutors and I think it’s sufficient to say that we do not believe that is an accurate lens to view this case through.”

The 70-year-old convict described the whole process as “chilling,” especially since being sentenced to death three times.

“Each day I’d get up, I would go sit in my cell or pull out my typewriter and write a letter to somebody,” Jones said. “I spent a whole 27 years, just asking someone to look at this case. I still have lots of letters left asking them, ‘I’m not saying take my word, but I just want you to look, and you draw your own conclusion.’”

FOX19′s Mike Schell asked Jones what he wrote in the letters.

“I would ask them to help me shed light on justice in Hamilton County,” he said.

During his 27 years in prison, Jones says he spent most of his time sewing quilts for the World Relief Center or writing. As a thank you to those who helped them, he sewed together stuffed animal bears.

As the former inmate awaits his new trial, the best thing since being out of jail has been holding his nieces and nephews, he said with tears in his eyes.

“I’ve got a past, and my past sometimes, makes people look and accuse me of things I didn’t do,” Jones said in reference to stealing history. “But I do not have a past of hurting anyone.”

Jones’ next trial date is set for Feb. 5, 2024.

His attorneys believe he will receive a not guilty verdict, whether the trial is today or next year.

