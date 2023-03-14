Contests
Jury finds Brunswick man guilty for murdering his girlfriend

Logan Robertson
Logan Robertson(Source: Brunswick police)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a Brunswick man guilty of murdering his girlfriend in May 2022, according to the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office says, Logan Roberston, 19, was found guilty in the shooting death of 18-year-old Alyssa Pinardo on May 3, 2022.

Brunswick man on trial for allegedly killing girlfriend

Robertson was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 15 years to life, plus three years for gun specification, the prosecutor’s office says.

