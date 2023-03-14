Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Kentucky Senate panel passes controversial ‘Do No Harm Act’

They’re now calling it the “Do No Harm Act”, but LGBTQ advocates say that’s exactly what it will do.
By Jeremy Tombs and Samantha Valentino
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A very different version of House Bill 470 came before a Senate committee Tuesday morning.

The original focus was fixated on gender-affirming care for transgender children. Now, it’s been broadened to include language from Senate Bill 150 on the use of pronouns, as well as language about banning lessons on gender and sexuality and setting school bathroom policies.

They’re now calling it the “Do No Harm Act”, but LGBTQ advocates say that’s exactly what it will do.

Former state representative Jerry Miller came back to Frankfort to testify Tuesday. He says this bill would directly affect his seven-year-old trans grandchild.

“HB 470 will not quote ‘do no harm,’ quite the opposite. This bill condemns vulnerable children to an even more difficult life than they’ve already been born into,” Miller said.

Senator Karen Berg, D-Louisville, also shared a story of her late trans son, indicating he was trans as early as two years old.

Medical professionals and lobbyists came to testify on both sides, with bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Waddy, calling on multiple people who say the gender-affirming care they received has caused them irreversible harm.

In the end, House Bill 470 passed by a 6-3 vote.

However, Senate Republicans largely said they were troubled by the bill or even didn’t like it but, when it came down to it, they all voted yes, except for Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield.

“Part of the thing that disturbs me most about this is children should wait until they’re 18 years of age before they have surgery for this. So, there are pros and cons either way, but my vote is no because I think the decision needs to rest with the parent,” said Sen. Meredith.

“There are no absolutes in this issue. The science, the data’s just simply not there. We all want to do what’s best for our kids and I don’t think, I don’t think there’s any question about that,” said Sen. Danny Carroll.

Some of those Senate Republicans also said they want and expect amendments to be made, or they will vote no on the full floor. If changes are to come, they’ll need to be made quickly, with the veto recess starting on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Sunday night at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Stone Creek Towne Center off...
83-year-old customer grazed by bullet at Quaker Steak & Lube stays to eat dinner
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
Jessie Bates leaving Cincinnati for massive new contract, per report
Tramekka Stanley says her daughter, Ahmaya Stanley, was studying cosmetology to help abused...
Family gathers to remember Winton Hills woman allegedly slain by brother
Snow squalls will be possible at times which can limit visibility significantly when driving.
Snowfall expected to increase Monday afternoon, evening
The suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the Fifth Third Bank in the Oakley Kroger at...
Police: Man robbed Fifth Third location inside Hyde Park Plaza Kroger

Latest News

Christopher Sowders
Man sentenced to 30 years for kidnapping, robbing woman in Delhi Township
Rain returns Thursday and Friday
Cold and clear tonight
Middletown police find woman dead in car
Community Relations Director Mallory Bonbright says the cause of the fire is unknown but says...
Sycamore High School closed for 2 days after fire
Kentucky legislatures to vote on House Bill 470 on Tuesday morning in Frankfort.
Senate committee passes bill that would ban gender transition services for minors