Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on...
Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

