Man sentenced to 30 years for kidnapping, robbing woman in Delhi Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for kidnapping and robbing a woman in Delhi Township.

Christopher Sowders, 27, appeared in court Tuesday as the judge announced the punishment.

Sowders was found guilty in February of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and kidnapping charges.

Sowders and two other accomplices confronted a 61-year-old woman outside of her home back in August of 2021, police previously said.

“He showed up at her house early one morning when she was getting ready to go to work and lured her out by holding the dogs so that they couldn’t go back in, and she came out looking for her dogs,” explained Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rick Gibson.

According to investigators, Sowders and another man ransacked the victim’s home looking for money.

Prosecutors said they then forced the woman at gunpoint into a car and drove her to multiple ATMs to withdraw money from her account.

They stole more than $10,000 from the victim, according to Gibson.

Officers say Sowders threatened the woman, telling her that if she did not do it or told the police that he would kill her.

“They made her lie face down on the floorboard of her car in a nearby parking lot, and they took off back to Louisville,” said Gibson.

Once Sowders is released, he will have to register as a violent offender and will also serve five years of probation.

